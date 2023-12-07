NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many veterans and those still serving the country gathered Thursday to pay their respects to the more than 2,000 lives lost when Pearl Harbor was attacked. Over 50 of those men were from Arkansas.

North Little Rock is one of two places in the country where people can see ships that were present at the beginning and the end of World War II.

That was the day America entered World War II, a day World War II veteran Floyd Brantley said he would never forget.

“December 7, 1941, I was 16 years old, and I was over at a friend’s house playing touch football and his father came out and said, ‘Boys, Pearl Harbor had been bombed,'” Brantley said.

“Pearl Harbor is a day as the president said, a day that will live in infamy and the beginning of World War II,” retired U.S. Navy Commander Alan Malone said.

“My brother, I knew that he had been in Pearl Harbor, I didn’t know if he was there at the time,” Brantley said.

Brantley was drafted to serve in World War II and his brother was killed in the line of duty. He said he makes it a point to come to the ceremony every year.

As the trumpets play and a salute is given from veterans and those in active duty, all of them gather at the USS Razorback and USS Hoga to remember the 82nd anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.

“So many people gave their lives yes both on that one day and then in days to come and so we have to honor their lives, their families by every year remembering Pearl Harbor,” U.S. Navy and Marine Corp Battalion Chaplin Sterling Claypoole said.

“To remember, to always remember Pearl Harbor Day,” Brantley said.