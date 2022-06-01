LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Urology will be hosting its “Silver Ball” at the Statehouse Convention Center on Saturday.

AU Foundation Director Chris Shenep and AU Foundation Chair Ellon Cockrill stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 Wednesday to discuss the celebration of 25 years of care with the upcoming ball.

the AU Foundation has been actively raising funds to honor one of our founding physicians, Dr. Mack Moore.

The Silver Ball will be a formal, black-tie event. Cocktail Hour will be at 6:00 p.m. and the Main Event will start at 7:00 p.m.

The foundation will be focused on providing free health screenings to men across the state, as well as raising funds for other program needs, building a board, and promoting the services provided across Arkansas daily.

The free screenings will provide medical staff insights into medical concerns from diabetes to heart disease and not only urological conditions.

The Arkansas Urology Foundation says its focus is to strengthen Arkansas Urology’s ongoing commitment to increase access to urological care in underserved communities throughout the state.

More information is available at Arkansasurology.com/foundation