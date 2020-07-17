Arkansas’ unemployment rate decreases to 8.0 percent in June

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Today, the labor force data was released by the Arkansas Division of Workforce services showing that the unemployment rate declined from May to June by 1.6 percent.

Arkansas Civilian Labor Force Summary below:

Labor force data, produced by the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and released today by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, show Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined one and six-tenths of a percentage point, from 9.6 percent in May to 8.0 percent in June.

May’s unemployment rate was revised up from 9.5 percent to 9.6 percent. Arkansas’ civilian labor force decreased 33,219 in June, a result of 9,297 fewer employed and 23,922 fewer unemployed Arkansans. The United States’ jobless rate decreased over two full percentage points, going from 13.3 percent in May to 11.1 percent in June.

“Despite moving into Phase 2 of reopening in June, there was a notable increase in the number of survey respondents in Arkansas reporting that they were not employed or had dropped out of the labor force. This was due in part to changes in seasonal summer hiring trends and recent temporary layoffs/closures. These reported losses more than offset the hiring that occurred in June.” said BLS Program Operations Manager Susan Price.

The full release can be found below: