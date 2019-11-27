Arkansas turkey week, Arkansas is third highest state in turkey production

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — You can add another celebration to your Thanksgiving festivities. This week is Arkansas Turkey week.

So in honor of that, Gertrude the turkey came to the capitol. She highlights Arkansas being third in the nation for Turkey production.

11 percent of all turkey sold in the U.S. comes from our state.

“This always brings memories back to me of growing up on the farm. We raised poultry. seeing how it’s grown in our state, as to one of our leading industries as part of agriculture it’s important for us to celebrate this,” said Governor Hutchinson.

The two Arkansas turkey producers Butterball and Cargill bring $4.6B to the state and around 20,000 jobs.