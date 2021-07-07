Arkansas Traveler’s outfielder to represent Dominican Republic in Summer Olympics

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Travelers will be well represented at the Olympic Games in 2021.

Travelers outfielder Julio Rodriguez is playing for the Dominican Republic team.

The 20-year-old is rated as the number three prospect by Baseball America, and he made his Travs debut last week and had his home debut last night.

Rodriguez said he is excited knowing he’s headed to Tokyo.

“Man it feels great to be honest like just by the fact that I came from the Dominican Republic, a really big baseball country and like me being on the team, representing that country, it’s pretty special. It’s like you playing for USA. It’s definitely a different feeling in your heart,” Julio Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez will also play in the All-Star Futures game Sunday in Denver, Colorado.