Arkansas Travelers hosting blood drive on Saturday, July 3

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Travelers are helping the Arkansas Blood Institute by inviting donors to help on Saturday, July 3.

The Arkansas Travelers All-American Blood Drive will be held at Dickey-Stephens Park from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for individuals 16 and older to donate blood.

Donors will receive a free, limited edition All-American baseball style t-shirt, one general admission ticket to an Arkansas Travelers baseball game and one free entry to Magic Springs Theme & Water Park. Plus, entry for a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card.

According to the Arkansas Blood Institute, the existing blood supply for many hospitals are at critical levels. The timing of this year’s holiday also means two days of blood collection will be lost, widening the gap between need and available supply.

Blood donations can take up to an hour and can save up to three lives.

While COVID-19 vaccination is not required of blood donors, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, assuming they are feeling well.