LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The boys and girls of summer took the field today to celebrate America’s favorite past time.

The Major League Baseball and the Arkansas Travelers hosted their annual PLAY BALL weekend clinic at the Junior Deputy Baseball Park in Little Rock Saturday. The event lasted from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Several of the Travs were on hand to help the kids work on their fielding, throwing and swings.

Children across the world also had a chance to come out with their bats and gloves. The PLAY BALL weekend was held in every major and minor league market across the country.