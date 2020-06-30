Arkansas Travelers 2020 season canceled due to COVID-19

Little Rock, Ark (News release) – The Arkansas Travelers have announced that they will not be fielding a baseball team this season for the first time since 1962 due to COVID-19.

Here is the full news release from the Travelers:

“Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the 2020 Minor League baseball season has been canceled. This will include the Texas League and the Arkansas Travelers Baseball Club.

This is the first time since 1962 that the Arkansas Travelers will not field a baseball team. This is only the eighth such occurrence since the Travs founding in 1901 and only the third summer since 1915 that there will not be professional baseball in central Arkansas.

The Travs staff will be working to contact season ticket holders and partners over the next few weeks to discuss options. If you have any questions, please contact your Travelers representative by phone or email. For general questions please email Travs@Travs.com or call 501-664-1555.

As we work towards the 2021 season, stay informed on all Travs news by subscribing to the Travelers email list or visit www.TRAVS.com.”