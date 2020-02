LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A 17-year-old lost his right arm in a side by side accident and now he’s hoping to get a prosthetic that could significantly improve his movement.

It’s been less than two years since Bryce Cook’s accident. In that time Cook graduated from high school early and is now in college.

The teen is working with doctors at UAMS who are helping him get back as much motion as he can through a prosthetic.

Susan El Khoury is talking to the teen and his doctors today.