Arkansas teen living life without limitations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 2020 Paralympic Games are underway in Tokyo, and one Arkansas teen may not be competing this year, but she is proving that despite the obstacles she has faced, she just may one day.

Seventeen-year-old Abigail Wells knows no limits.

“I wanted to be the fastest person at school,” Abigail Wells said.

Especially when it comes to speed.

“It all started actually in elementary school, I saw Usain Bolt and I would go up to the TV and do the little symbol he would do during the Olympics,” Wells said.

At 14-years-old though, she was faced with the biggest marathon of her life.

“I got to high school and I wanted to take it to the next step, but that’s when I got diagnosed,” Wells said.

Wells learned she has Osteosarcoma or bone cancer. A month shy of her 15th birthday, she had a below-the-knee amputation.

“Instead of seeing the worst out of it, I instantly saw the best out of it. I would be able to live long and not have to worry about cancer coming back and not having to go through that again,” Wells said.

Her leg and cancer were gone, but her positive attitude remained and her passion for running was stronger than ever.

“I saw that it was possible. I saw that other people were running with amputated legs, so I made sure to make it possible,” Wells said.

With the help of a prosthesis, Wells learned how to navigate life again.

Baby steps soon turned into sprints thanks to a prosthetic running leg.

“I had to learn how to balance. I had to learn how to walk on it and run on it so it took all summer to get to the point of where I am right now to be able to run on it again,” Wells said.

She put in the effort nearly every day and started her senior year on the track team.

The one thing that had the potential to slow her down is instead propelling her forward, proving the only limits in life are the ones you place on yourself.

“You’re still capable of doing everything that everyone else can do, you just might need a different approach to it,” Wells said.

Wells said this will be her first time watching the Paralympics and she’s excited to see what else she can accomplish.