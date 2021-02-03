Arkansas teen beats COVID-19, months later still suffering after-effects

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- COVID-19 wreaking havoc on an Arkansas teen, months after testing positive.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Kim Carleson, mother.

Kim Carleson’s new reality is trying to find answers as to what is going on with her daughter.

“Not having enough conclusive evidence as to what could be going on,” said Kim, “I have begged and prayed and wanted it to be me rather than her.”

Kim’s daughter, Kylee, tested positive for COVID-19 back in July.

Kylee said once she recovered from the virus, she wasn’t back to her old self. In fact, things took a turn for the worse while driving one day.

“I pulled over because I knew something wasn’t right and I then began seizing. I was taken to the ER and that night at the ER I had over 16 seizures. I couldn’t walk, couldn’t talk and couldn’t see,” said Kylee Carleson, suffered covid-19.

Kylee said doctors ran several tests but found nothing wrong with her, yet the seizures kept coming.

Several doctors later, she’s diagnosed with a condition that affects blood flow. It’s called Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome or POTS.

“Whenever your foot is asleep, that’s how my whole entire legs feels so I just can’t walk and its really scary,” said Kylee.

Kylee was shuffling from class to class at the University of Arkansas but now she’s shuffling between specialists and doctors’ visits.

Kim said she wants someone in Arkansas to look at the lasting effects of COVID-19.

“Help people like my daughter who was perfectly healthy before this and now we are suffering with a debilitating illness that we don’t know when it will end,” said Kim.

The family has plans to see different specialists in the upcoming days, hoping to get more answers.