RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Officials with Arkansas Tech University said Monday that the school will soon retire its four-legged campus ambassador.

School officials said that Jerry the Bulldog has represented the university at a variety of campus events and alumni gatherings. He also restored a ATU tradition when he became an ambassador in 2013.

Jerry the Bulldog I

ATU President Dr. Robin E. Bowen said that Jerry has earned his retirement after hundreds of appearances and thousands of pictures.

“He will live out his golden years on his favorite spot on the couch at home, no doubt napping and dreaming of the good times we all enjoyed together. Jerry…thank you,” Bowen said. “Thank you for loving us. Thank you for loving Arkansas Tech. It took a very good boy to bring back something that had been lost for so long. You are and will always be that very good boy.”

ATU officials said that they will host a retirement reception for ambassador Jerry Charles Young I Thursday. The reception will be held at the Hull Building Student Union from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jerry Charles Young II will take office as the new campus ambassador Saturday, school officials said. As the new ambassador, he will receive a spiked collar during halftime of the ATU football game the same afternoon.