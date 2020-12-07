Arkansas Tech University to hold virtual celebration of graduates on Saturday

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark.- Arkansas Tech University announced plans on Monday to recognize its fall 2020 graduates during a virtual celebration set to take place on Saturday, December 12.

The virtual event will be available to view starting at 10 a.m. at www.atu.edu/registrar/graduation.php . It will then continue to be available after that point and may be viewed at any time.

ATU’s traditional, in-person commencement ceremonies were canceled for fall 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Graduates have been provided the opportunity to submit photos for the virtual celebration. The photos will be available for viewing during the virtual event, as will video messages from Dr. Robin E. Bowen, ATU president, and Dr. Barbara J. Johnson, ATU vice president for academic affairs.

Bowen and Johnson will confer degrees upon the graduates from ATU’s Russellville campus, while Chancellor Bruce Sikes and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Sheila Jacobs will confer degrees upon ATU-Ozark Campus graduates. More than 1,100 degrees and credentials will be awarded to fall 2020 ATU graduates.

The deans of each college — Dr. Jeff Aulgur (College of eTech), Dr. Linda Bean (College of Education), Dr. Jeffrey Cass (College of Arts and Humanities), Dr. Judy Cezeaux (College of Engineering and Applied Sciences), Dr. Russ Jones (College of Business), Dr. Jeff Robertson (College of Natural and Health Sciences) and Dr. Richard Schoephoerster (Graduate College) — will share a tailored message for their students.

Amanda Johnson, director of Norman Career Services at ATU, and Dave Pinson, president of the ATU Alumni Association, will speak to the graduates about their future opportunities and responsibilities as ATU alumni.

Both the national anthem and alma mater will be performed by ATU Associate Professor of Music Holly Ruth Gale.

A commencement program will be available to download as a keepsake.

For more information about the virtual event, send an e-mail to registrar@atu.edu or call (479) 968-0272.

