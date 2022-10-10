RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Tech University received a two-million-dollar grant from the Department of Education to help students with children.

The director of the Child Care Access Means Parents in School at ATU, Lois Kimbriel, said “We saw the need, you would see parents bringing their child with them to class.”

ATU applied for the grant and received the funds to help their students. Students must be pell grant eligible, and it is a simple application process according to Kimbriel.

A senior at ATU who doesn’t have much help with her children, received this grant and her children are now in daycare because of it.

Domica Arnold said, “trying to find someone to come to my house and watch my kids while I was in school was always a struggle.”

After receiving the grant, she didn’t have to find people. Arnold was able to focus on her studies and will graduate from the university in May, a first generation college graduate.

ATU has received this grant for the next four years. Administration urges students to take advantage of this, and other resources they provide.

For more information about this grant, or the application process – visit the University’s website.