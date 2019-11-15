Arkansas Symphony Youth Orchestra to play Wagner, Tchaikovsky, and Chabrier at fall concert

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) — The Arkansas Symphony Youth Orchestra (ASYO), Geoffrey Robson, conductor, presents its fall concert Friday, November 22nd at 7:30 p.m at the Woolly Auditorium at Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired (2400 W Markham St). Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Youth Ensembles’ top group opens the concert with Wagner’s Prelude to Die Meistersinger followed by Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite. ASO’s principal horn, David Renfro will join the ASYO for their last piece, Chabrier’s Larghetto.

General Admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at www.ArkansasSymphony.org; at the venue beginning 60 minutes prior to the concert; or by phone at 501-666-1761, ext. 1. All Arkansas students grades K-12 are admitted to this performance free of charge, and these complimentary tickets can be reserved via phone or walkup.

Artists

Geoffrey Robson, conductor

(bio: https://www.arkansassymphony.org/geoffrey-robson)

David Renfro, horn

(bio: https://www.arkansassymphony.org/david-renfro)