LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On Thursday the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra (ASO) broke ground for its new $11.75 million dollar music center in Little Rock’s East Village.

Officials with ASO say the Stella Boyle Smith Music Center will be its first permanent home in its 58-year history.

The facility is 20,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art and is expected to be open in September of 2024.

ASO Chief Executive Officer Christina Littlejohn said the center will enable them to better serve their students and employees, including helping grow their program.

“We have people ages 4 to 104 wanting to make music with us; they’re in our community’s orchestra or our children’s program,” Littlejohn said.

Littlejohn said they needed this new center because there are a number of challenges in the space they’re currently at.

“Our current place we are renting the space and it has one room in it and we all have to share that room,” Littlejohn said. “We are teaching lessons in storage rooms, we are teaching lessons outside.”

She said they started raising money in 2019, and thanks to more than 200 donors they raised more than $11 million. Music Director Geoffrey Robson says the features of the facility will be beautiful.

“It has a large rehearsal hall for a full symphony orchestra that can also be used for concerts with a capacity of seating for 300 people,” Robson said. “There is also an education suite which will have two large classrooms and four teaching or practice studios.”

Robson said they have around 70 musicians and hundreds of students and he hopes this center will put the organization on a higher level.

“This center is really important as a linchpin to the cultural offerings of downtown Little Rock,” Robson said. “We have AMFA (Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts), we have The Arkansas Repertory Theatre, and the Clinton Library, and the great museums and Heifer International.”

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said this part of the community is becoming revitalized

“We know this particular area is being marketed as the East Village, which is a part of downtown Little Rock,” he said. “We’re excited to see so much as it relates to close to a billion dollars of economic impact.”

Officials with the ASO said performances will still be held at Robinson Center, however the new center will provide many additional community gatherings.