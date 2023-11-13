LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra is looking for Arkansans who are the state’s hidden musical gems.

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra musical director Geoffrey Robson dropped in for a conversation with KARK 4 News to discuss the Arkansas Talent Singing Competition.

Robson was joined by event judges American Idol Season 8 winner Kris Allen, recording artist Bonnie Montgomery and jazz musician Rodney Block.

According to Robson, the competition is free and open to the first 200 applicants of all ages and all musical genres.

Following several competition rounds over several months, two Arkansans will be declared winners in May, with the winners headlining ASO’s “Home for the Holidays” concert in December of 2024.

Auditions will be held at Little Rock’s River Market Pavilions on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Free parking is available in the Riverfront Park parking lot at 400 President Clinton Ave.

On-site registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with auditions beginning at 10 a.m.

For more information visit ArkansasSymphony.org.