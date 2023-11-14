LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra is looking forward to a big season coming up, including its first-ever Arkansas Talent statewide singing competition.

ASO Associate Conductor Valery Saul stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about the search for the best vocal talent in the state.

The competition starts Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. at the River Market Pavilion in downtown Little Rock.

Saul said Arkansas Talent is free and open to the public, with the judges fielding 200 applicants of all ages and all music genre backgrounds.

Special judges for the event include American Idol Season Eight winner Kris Allen, recording artist Bonnie Montgomery, jazz fan-favorite Rodney Block and ASO music director Geoffrey Robson.

The two winners of the competition will be chosen in May and will go on to headline ASO’s popular “Home for the Holidays” concerts in December of 2024.

To learn more about the Arkansas Talent program, head to ArkansasSymphony.org/Talent.