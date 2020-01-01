Arkansas Symphony Orchestra continues Masterworks Series with Copland’s Rodeo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra presents the third concert of the 2019-2020 Stella Boyle Smith Masterworks season: Copland’s Rodeo, Saturday, January 25th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, January 26th at 3:00 p.m. in the Robinson Center. The ASO is proud to present Copland’s Rodeo featuring guest conductor Carolyn Kuan and the works of Ginastera, Bartók and Copland. Copland’s Rodeo is sponsored by The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild. The Masterworks Series is sponsored by the Stella Boyle Smith Trust.

Interim Artistic Director, Geoffrey Robson, gives these notes: “Orchestral showpieces dominate the first masterworks concert of 2020. All the works show the distinct character of music from the composers’ homelands. Argentine composer Alberto Ginastera composed 11 variations on an original theme in his Variaciones Concertantes, each of which features a different instrument in the orchestra. The solos are legendary among orchestral musicians. Béla Bartók brings the folk music of Hungary to life in his lively, funky, beautiful Dance Suite. The work is very accessible to the ear and deeply expressive. The American master Aaron Copland wrote Rodeo as a ballet, choreographed by Agnes de Mille. The Four Dance Episodes from Rodeo, the concert version, showcases his quintessential American sound and concludes with the famous Hoedown, one of the most recognized melodies of the 20th century.”

Tickets are $16, $36, $57, and $70; active duty military and student tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at www.ArkansasSymphony.org; at the Robinson Center street-level box office beginning 90 minutes prior to a concert; or by phone at 501-666-1761, ext. 1. All Arkansas students grades K-12 are admitted to Sunday’s matinee free of charge with the purchase of an adult ticket using the Entergy Kids’ Ticket, downloadable at https://www.arkansassymphony.org/freekids.

Artists: Carolyn Kuan, conductor

