Arkansas Symphony Designer House tours resume June 18 – July 19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)- The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild will open Designer House XXV Belle Maison for public tours beginning Thursday, June 18 and continuing through Sunday, July 19.

It will be closed on Father’s Day and Independence Day weekend.

Belle Maison, a 40-acre estate located at 21509 Denny Road in West Little Rock, features two spectacular homes that have been transformed by more than 30 of Arkansas’ top designers.

In addition to individual, self-guided tours, several additional tour options are available. Those include Private Tours of the homes with up to six guests led by one of the participating designers; Belle Maison Premium Estate Private Tours of both homes and gardens with the lead designer and chief gardener; and Happy Hour Private Events on Wednesday and Friday evenings.

Arkansas Symphony Designer House XXV tours were initially scheduled to begin on April 10, but were delayed along with other public events due to COVID-19. To help ensure the health and safety of all guests and volunteers, Designer House Tours will follow all guidelines provided by the Arkansas Department of Health, including:

Limiting guests inside each of the two homes to 10. Groups of up to 20 may participate in private guided tours.

Overall guest capacity on the estate grounds is limited to 50.

Both guests and volunteers will be required to wear face masks inside the homes.

Volunteers will manage visitor volume and encourage proper social distancing.

No food will be served on the estate.

No infants or children under age 10 will be permitted.

Additional hand sanitizer will be available for visitors.

All proceeds from Designer House events benefit the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and music education in our state. Previously purchased tickets as well as Designer House Garden Tour tickets will grant access to the estate. General Admission is $25 per person and tickets are available at the

door or may be purchased in advance at: www.ARSymphonyDesignerHouse.com.