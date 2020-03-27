Arkansas Symphony April and May concerts canceled due to COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — It is with deep sadness that ASO must cancel the remaining scheduled performances in the 2019-2020 season to help halt the spread of COVID-19. Our priority must be the health, safety, and well-being of our patrons, musicians, and staff. Please find instructions for ticket buyers and a list of canceled events below.

ASO musicians will continue to be paid for rehearsals and performances of the canceled concerts.

Information for ticket holders

Without the ability to present live concerts, ASO is hit very hard by the pandemic. As a non-profit organization, we operate on the thinnest of margins, and it is for this reason we ask you to consider the following options.

Donate your ticket back to the ASO. Will will issue a tax credit letter to you for the price of your tickets. Click here to donate your ticket(s). Exchange your tickets for vouchers. We will issue you one voucher per ticket, good for the best available seating in a similar section to your original ticket. This voucher will be good for select subscription concerts in the 2020-2021 season and must be redeemed during the 2020-2021 season. You can use it to attend a concert, invite friends to join you for concerts, or to give as a gift. Click here to exchange your ticket(s). Contact the Box Office at (501) 666-1761, ext. 1 or tickets@arkansassymphony.org if you have additional questions.

We urge you to consider these options to help ensure ASO will still be here when the pandemic crisis ends.

List of canceled events

4/10/2020 – ASYO Spring Residency with Jeremy Crosmer

Venue: Mills High School

4/18 & 4/19/2020 – MW5 Symphonie Fantastique

Venue: Robinson Center

4/21/2020 – RR5 Unusual Orchestrations

Venue: Clinton Presidential Center

4/26/2020 – ASOYE Spring Concert/ASYO Side by Side with ASO

Venue: Mills High School

5/2 & 5/3/2020 – MW6 Zuill Bailey Plays Dvorak

Venue: Robinson Center

5/5/2020 – RR6 Artist of Distinction: Zuill Bailey

Venue: Clinton Presidential Center

5/9 & 5/10/2020 – P4 Jurassic Park: Film with Orchestra

Venue: Robinson Center