Arkansas storm reports for June 19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Storms that moved through parts of Arkansas Wednesday evening packed high winds that left damage in some locations.

Reports from the National Weather Service Office in Little Rock included some very high wind gusts:

10:08 p.m. – Prairie County north of Stuttgart Municipal Airport, 64 mph wind gust measured

9:48 p.m. – Pulaski County (nine miles south of Vilonia) a storm spotter reported a thunderstorm wind gust estimated at 70 mph.

9:37 p.m. – Pulaski County at the Little Rock Air Force Base, a gust was measured at 67 mph.

9:23 p.m. – Pulaski County, a gust measured 64 mph at Little Rock National Airport

9:11 p.m. – Pulaski County, a gust measured 60 mph in West Little Rock on Pinnacle Valley Road.

9:10 p.m. – Saline County (two miles north of Bryant) a 55 mph wind gust was reported.

9:02 p.m. – Ouachita County at Stephens, 70 mph measured wind gust

9:00 p.m. – Saline County (along Congo Road) estimated wind gust of 70 mph

Damage reports included these:

10:10 p.m. – Desha County at Rohwer, a few trees down in the area.

10:05 p.m. – Desha County at McGehee, several trees and power lines down with some roads blocked.

9:55 p.m. – Lincoln County near Avery, several trees down, including one on a house. A pole barn was also destroyed in the area.

9:46 p.m. – Pulaski County (two miles west of Macon), trees blown down along Jim Hall Rd. near Old Tom Box Rd.

9:45 p.m. – Drew County at Montongo, damage to homes reported. Trees and power lines down county-wide.

9:44 p.m. – Drew County at Florence, mobile home damaged. One person reported trapped inside. Numerous trees down around the property.

9:42 p.m. – Lonoke County at Cabot, widespread trees blown down

9:41 p.m. – Pulaski County (one mile south-southeast of Cammack Village, numerous trees and power lines down.

9:38 p.m. – Pulaski County at Argenta, tree limbs blown down.

9:25 p.m. – Bradley County near Orlando, tree blown down onto Hwy. 8 near Hwy. 189

9:25 p.m. – Pulaski County near Sherwood, trees snapped along Shelby Rd.

9:10 p.m. – Calhoun County at Harrell, numerous trees down across the area

8:44 p.m. – Saline County (six miles north of Haskell), trees and power lines down.

8:41 p.m. – Ouachita County at Camden. Numerous trees and power lines down. Trees reported down on some homes.

8:23 p.m. – Garland County at Crystal Springs, trees and power lines down.

7:46 p.m. – Montgomery County at Norman, trees blown down.

6:58 p.m. – Polk County at Vandervoort. Sheriff’s Office reports significant windshield damage from 2.75 inch measured hail.

6:50 p.m. – Polk County at Wickes, hail measured at 1.75 inch (golf ball size)