LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Stop the Violence will be hosting a Christmas day bike giveaway on Monday.

The group will be delivering the bikes to families starting at 12:30 p.m. at Snapbox Self Storage on Geyer Springs Road.

AR Stop the Violence also hosted a bike giveaway featuring volunteers from a local high school basketball team on Saturday.

During Saturday’s bike delivery, Rev. Benny Johnson, president of AR Stop the Violence, said that they are hoping to put a smile on the faces of kids in need this holiday season.

“We’re just asking, you know, for the generosity of the state of Arkansas to help Arkansas stop the violence to put a smile on kids’ faces who otherwise wouldn’t get anything for Christmas,” Rev. Benny Johnson, president of AR Stop the Violence stated.

Arkansas Stop the Violence was founded in 1981.