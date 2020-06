HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Former Arkansas State Representative for District 12 Chris Richey announced today via resignation letter that he will be stepping down as representative effective as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 30.

In his letter, he states that he recently took a new job that requires him and his family to relocate to another part of the state.

Below you can read the full letter submitted to Governor Asa Hutchinson.