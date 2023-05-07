LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police are remembering the life and service of a K-9 officer after he was laid to rest.

ASP officials said K-9 Officer Zomby was laid to rest Saturday after battling kidney failure.

Officials said Zomby was born in the Netherlands in 2010 and brought to the U.S. in 2013 where he received K-9 officer training under the direction of ASP K-9 Coordinator Major Roby Rhoads.

Zomby had served the ASP for five years and worked with many agencies in Arkansas until his retirement.

“We’re grateful for Zomby’s faithful service,” ASP officials said.

During his time with the ASP, Zomby helped seize over 93 pounds of cocaine, 688 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of methamphetamine and over $525,000 from narcotics sales.

More information on Zomby’s service can be found on the Arkansas State Police Facebook page.