LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Troopers with the Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert in an effort to locate a missing Pope County man.

ASP officials said that the missing man is 83-year-old Salvador Reymundo Mendoza from Russellville. Mendoza is Hispanic and listed as being 5’11 tall and weighing 152 pounds.

Officials said that Mendoza was last known to be at a home on the 1400 block of Bailey Loop Road and maybe be traveling in a blue 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with California license plate number 9DLS045.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Salvador Mendoza is asked to contact officer Jake Hale with the Pope County Sheriff’s Office at 479-968-0911.