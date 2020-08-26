Arkansas State Police investigating Union County officer-involved shooting

UNION COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police has been called to conduct an investigation in a Union County officer-involved shooting.

Police say this happened while a search was happening late Tuesday morning for an El Dorado man who stole a deputy’s patrol car.

According to state police, Kyle Schroder, 20 had been driving a stolen car and was being chased by a sheriff’s deputy around 11:30 a.m. As Schroder drove the car along Lynn Fite Road and onto U.S. Highway 82, west of El Dorado, he lost control of the car and crashed into a tree.

Police say a deputy attempted to take Schroder into custody but he resisted arrest and the two became involved in a physical altercation that moved from the highway to a nearby house.

According to the report, Schroder was able to overpower the deputy and ran back to the highway where he took a sheriff’s patrol car. Inside the car was a rifle that was accessible. As Schroder began to drive, the deputy fired his gun and at least one round hit the outside of the car.

The deputy involved in the fight has minor injuries.

Special agents are preparing affidavits that would seek formal charges of aggravated assault to be filed against Schroder.

This case is still under investigation.