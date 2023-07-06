PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday night in Pine Bluff.

Officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department said the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m.

Officials have not released details on what may have led up to the shooting. They also have not released information on possible victims or any officers involved at this time.

A spokesperson with the department said that the PBPD will not be involved until ASP agents complete their investigation. Any questions about the shooting should be addressed to state troopers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.