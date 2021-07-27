Arkansas State Police investigating Monday night North Little Rock officer-involved shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas State Police are taking over the investigation of a Monday night North Little Rock officer-involved shooting.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Anthony Brown of North Little Rock is recovering at a Little Rock hospital after he was shot while brandishing a gun near the Tropical Smoothie Café on Pershing Avenue.

Investigators say that Brown was a passenger that fled from a vehicle stopped by police around 6:35 p.m.

Authorities say when Brown displayed a gun after a brief foot chase, an officer shot him. No officers were injured during the shooting.

Brown was wanted by police for first-degree battery and aggravated robbery.

The North Little Rock Police Department requested that Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation into the shooting.