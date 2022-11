LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police are investigating after an inmate death Sunday at the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, 53-year-old Robert Wilkie was found unresponsive in his cell by deputies handing out breakfast trays Sunday morning.

It is not known what the cause of death is.

Sheriff John Staley has requested Arkansas State Police to investigate the death and complete a thorough review.