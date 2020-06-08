Arkansas State Police investigating Friday night homicide in Warren

WARREN, Ark. (News release) — The Arkansas State Police was contacted Friday night, June 5 by authorities within the Warren Police Department requesting assistance in the investigation of an apparent homicide.

Earlier the same evening Warren police officers were sent to Pennister Street where they found Jeremy Ridgell, 40, of Warren, lying in the driveway. Ridgell had been shot and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division arrived in Warren a short time later and began their investigation.

Later in the evening, special agents developed investigative leads that resulted in a suspect being identified and jailed pending the filing of formal charges.

Special Agents of the state police criminal investigation division are continuing their investigation of the homicide. Ridgell’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for determination related to the manner and cause of death.