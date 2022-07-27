JACKSONVILLE, Ark – Investigations are being turned over to Arkansas State Police following a suspect being shot by a Jacksonville officer Wednesday morning.

Neighbors in the Christy Cove neighborhood say they heard three shots go off around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Bobby Lester lives in the area and says he was blocked inside his house for about three hours while Jacksonville Police conducted their investigation.

“Police were measuring, picking up, I guess, shell casings out there,” said Lester. “They did a thorough investigation.”

Jacksonville Police have released few details about the shooting. They say an officer shot a person and that person was then taken to the hospital.

The condition of the person injured is unknown at this time.

Hours after the tape was taken down, neighbors say they’re still shocked something like this could happen.

“We’ve been here 27 years and no problems. It’s a quiet neighborhood, the policeman come by to check occasionally, but no problems,” said Lester.

This is an ongoing investigation, updates to follow.