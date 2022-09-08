LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The investigation of a man currently held without bond on charges related to a mid-August shooting spree is ongoing.

Arkansas State Police stated Thursday that the investigation into Davis Lamont Jones, 31, charged with various offenses related to multiple shootings in Little Rock Aug. 14 remains underway.

“As of Tuesday the agents assigned to those cases were awaiting some forensic analysis reports and at least one re-interview with a witness,” a State Police spokesperson stated Thursday.

Davis is facing charges tied to a double shooting at the Valero at 6500 Mabelvale Cutoff where one man was killed and another injured. He is also facing charges related to a shooting at Markham Street and Bowman Road where no one was injured. This had taken place during what had been an especially violent weekend in Little Rock with 11 shootings taking place.

Jones was charged in Little Rock District Court Aug. 14 with capital murder, criminal attempt to commit capital murder, second-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a certain person. He pled not guilty and is being held without bond.