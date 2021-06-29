Arkansas State Police, civilians honored at Trooper of the Year awards

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas heroes were honored Tuesday at the Arkansas State Trooper of the Year Awards.

Corporal Chet White of Saline County received the Trooper of the Year award for saving a 12-year-old girl trapped under an off-road utility vehicle. White lifted the 1,800-pound vehicle so she could be rescued.

Another officer honored was Pinnacle Mountain State Park Ranger Cale Davenport, who saved a woman from her car submerged in water.

Although the woman passed away days later, her family was able to see her to say goodbye thanks to the swift action and response of the ranger and three others.

“it’s one thing, I guess, for her family to lose their child. It’s another that they had that time to say goodbye,” Davenport said of what kind of peace he hoped the victim’s family received.

Many troopers received awards today for heroic and lifesaving measures throughout the year, with 11 troopers and department employees receiving awards and another 27 troopers and civilian staff members being recognized for official commendations.