BEARDEN, Ark. – Troopers with the Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert to find a missing 60-year-old Ouachita County man.

According to ASP officials, Johnny Ray Strong was reported missing on Wednesday morning and he was last known to be at 1335 Ouachita 95.

Officials said that Strong was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt and a dark hat. Strong is reported to be 6 feet tall and weigh around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnny Ray Strong is asked to contact the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office at 870-231-5300.