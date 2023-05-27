ROCKPORT, Ark. – Detectives with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home in Rockport Friday.

According to ASP officials, a husband and wife were both found dead in a home on the 300 block of Military Road by a family member making a welfare check.

ASP officials said that the cause of death is suspected to be a homicide/suicide.

Both bodies are being transported to the Arkansas State Crime lab to determine the manner and cause of death.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.