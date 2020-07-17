Arkansas State partners with Northeast Arkansas foodbank

JONESBORO, Ark. — This week, the Arkansas State food pantry, along with the food bank of Northeast Arkansas came together to help feed neighborhoods in the area.

The event was part of the USDA coronavirus food assistance program.

Cars were lined up as early as 7:30 Thursday morning to receive pre-packed produce boxes and pre-cooked chicken boxes.

KATEY PROVENCE | Assistant Dean of Students

“I hope that today that these people will just see that the University really cares about our community and that we took this step to try to give back. I hope that they feel that A-State really cares about Jonesboro,” said Katey Provence, assistant Dean of Students.

Some familiar faces on campus, including head football coach Blake Anderson and athletic director Terry Mohajir could be seen helping out.