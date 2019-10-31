Arkansas State football player arrested

JONESBORO, Ark.- An Arkansas State University cornerback is set to appear in court Thursday after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.

Nathan Page was arrested by Arkansas State University Police Wednesday afternoon.

Page faces a felony domestic battery-III multiple offenses charge and has been suspended from the football team, pending further information.

He is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center.

According to KAIT Region 8 News in Jonesboro, the Roland, Ark. native went to high school at Joe T. Robinson High in Little Rock and was selected as the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

