Arkansas State Fair Announces Concert Lineup

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fair officials announced the concert lineup and premium ticket sale dates for the 80th annual Arkansas State Fair.

The fair will be open for ten days this year. It will start Friday, October 11 and end Sunday, October 20.

Concerts are free with gate admission.

Premium deck seating tickets go on sale Monday, August 5. Concert deck seating is $25.00.

Tickets will be available at ArkansasStateFair.com and at the Fairgrounds box office.

Featured Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Main Stage Concerts:

Rick Springfield – Friday, October 11, 8:00 pm

Craig Morgan – Saturday, October 12, 8:00 pm

Ralph Tresvant – Sunday, October 13, 7:00 pm

The Oak Ridge Boys – Tuesday, October 15, 8:00 pm

Tragikly White – Wednesday, October 16, 8:00 pm

Zac Dunlap Band – Thursday, October 17, 8:00 pm

Gin Blossoms – Friday, October 18, 8:00 pm

Sawyer Brown – Saturday, October 19, 8:00 pm

Dazz Band – Sunday, October 20, 7:00 pm