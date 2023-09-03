LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In Barton Coliseum, the horses were kicking up dust as spectators filled the seats cheering on competitors at the 60th anniversary Arkansas state championship horse show.

Jerry Fuller has been competing for over 50 years.

“The first year I remember coming here was 1967,” Fuller said.

Family says the show is now a family event.

“Then I brought my kids in the early 90s, now I’m coming with my grandkids,” Fuller said.

His family saddled up for events all year long to qualify for this show. Participants have to be in the top five of an event at their local horse association to make it to this stage. Fuller says Arkansans hold their own when they leave the state too.

“People from Arkansas are very competitive when we go play on the national level,” Fuller said.

Jamie Busby with the championship horse show says that this event brings in people from every corner of the natural state.

“We have about 700 actual exhibitors showing making up that 1700 entries,” Busby said.

They’re all vying for bragging rights, and to be named the best of the best, but Fuller says it’s all in good fun.

“It’s just a great place to be, a great family environment,” Fuller said.