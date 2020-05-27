Arkansas State Capitol to reopen to the public June 1

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston announced Wednesday that the Arkansas State Capitol would reopen to the public on Monday, June 1st. Hours and services will be limited. Until further notice, the building will be open to the public from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM, Monday through Friday and will remain closed on weekends. Building staff will continue to have access during normal business hours.

No scheduled inside events or guided tours will take place at this time. The 500 Grill, the Capitol’s lower level cafe, and the Capitol Gift Shop will remain closed at this time. The tour desk on the first floor will be staffed for information and assistance purposes. Capitol monuments and grounds are open for self-guided tours.

State Capitol Police will continue to coordinate security and control access to the Capitol. Citizens entering the building will be questioned in accordance with Arkansas Department of Health guidelines upon entry and are encouraged to practice social distancing. Citizens may be subject to additional safety measures by other offices within the Capitol. Secretary of State Thurston remains in communication with the Governor’s Office, the Legislature, and other constitutional officers and additional updates will be provided at the appropriate time.