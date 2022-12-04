LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The 84th Arkansas State Capitol Christmas lighting ceremony took place Saturday night.

A large crowd turned out to take in the lighting, as well as a fireworks display.

After the ceremony, the public was invited inside the capitol to see the holiday displays.

Throughout the holiday season the state capitol will be open weekdays from 7 to 9 and 10 to 9 on weekends.

This will remain in effect until January 2, when normal operating hours will resume.

The capitol will be closed Christmas day.