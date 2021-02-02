Arkansas ‘stand your ground’ bill shot down in House committee

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest iteration of a controversial “stand your ground” bill has failed to make it out of committee in the Arkansas House of Representatives after making its way through the state senate.

The measure, Senate Bill 24, is originally sponsored by Senator Bob Ballinger and passed in the Senate chamber on January 19.

“The reason why prosecutors are ok with this bill is because it’s not something that is gonna be a big sea change. I mean all the excitement about this one, one way or the other, is truly misplaced. All we’re doing is shaping the code consistent with what probably happens 99.9% of the time.” Senator Bob Ballinger

However, members of the House judiciary committee, which had a much higher representation of Democratic lawmakers than the same committee in the Senate, stopped the measure on a voice vote.

The bill had faced stiff opposition, with many of those opposed to the bill making themselves heard in the statehouse Tuesday.

“In two years since pushing this policy, Senator Ballinger has not found a single case or instance in which the ambiguity he believes exists has actually caused an individual to be prosecuted for manslaughter, murder, whatever.” Kate Fletcher, Ark. chapter of Moms demand action against gun violence

During more than three hours of public comments, 26 individuals signed up to speak out against the bill while only one was set to speak in support.

The bill can be presented again in the house judiciary committee, but it is unknown if the sponsors will do that.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.