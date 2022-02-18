LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the ice skating world reels from a controversial end to the Winter Olympics, skaters in Arkansas are continuing to see an uptick in new students – and continue to foster a love for the sport.

At the Arkansas Skatium in Little Rock, there has been an uptick in students signing up for skating lessons, a spike many instructors credit to the Olympic Games and watching accomplished athletes take to the ice.

It’s not just young girls lacing up their skates; adults, boys, and even those who have been skating for years and are looking to improve their skill are once again hitting the ice.

Among them is Billie O’Neel, who’s been in the sport for decades. She says the shocking end to the Olympics skate program saddened many in the sport, with coaches and athletes feeling for the young girls affected by the controversy. O’Neel adds the drama points to the dangers of pushing a passion too far without a good support system.

“I have never seen an Olympic Games where the top three skaters from a particular team all collapse into hysterics and don’t come together when they win,” O’Neel said. “It’s indicative of a really bad problem and it’s important to not push skaters to where they break in front of the world.”

She adds there is nothing wrong with those focused on reaching the top and going for gold, but it takes a team effort. The skater and those around them have to support each other and work together to make sure the fun and love of skating is preserved.

It’s a belief Skatium coaches share and pass on to those they teach, using this recent Olympic issue as an important lesson. Amanda Griffin has been teaching for 20 years. She says it’s important skaters remember the journey to the podium and the hard work and dedication it took to get there. The medals, she says, are just the icing on top.

“Everything that happens, we have something to learn from,” Griffin said. “And so it’s good, it gives us the opportunity to talk to our kids about it.”

Right now, there are over 100 students in lessons at Arkansas Skatium.

For those interested in pursuing their Olympic dreams, Learn to Ice Skate meets on Saturday mornings from 10:15 to 11:45 and Tuesday nights from 6 to 7:30. Contact Amanda Griffin to sign up.