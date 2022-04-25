LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A nationally recognized sculptor is busy creating the likeness of Arkansas civil rights activist Daisy Gatson Bates.

Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho was commissioned to create the sculpture that will represent Arkansas inside Statuary Hall at the United States Capitol.

He’s building the 7-foot-6-inch clay model that will create the mold for the bronze sculpture.

He says he believes he understands the spirit of Daisy Bates.

“I read the books about Daisy, and I read her book, and I got to feel what it was like to be in her shoes,” says Victor. “So that really helped me step into the piece and do the work and design the piece so it captures and spirit of Daisy and hopefully the likeness as well.”

Victor currently has three other sculptures in Statuary Hall.

You can observe his work this Tuesday through Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Windgate Center of Art and Design at U-A Little Rock.

A stature of country singer Johnny Cash will join Bates in Statuary Hall.

U-A Little Rock alum Kevin Kresse has been commissioned to create it.

The Cash and Bates sculptures will replace the ones of attorney Uriah Rose and senator and former Governor James Clarke.