Arkansas School for the Deaf Ready for Learning plan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Districts across the state have been preparing their Ready for Learning plan.

The Arkansas School for the Deaf is preparing and the superintendent says they are ready.

“We have been discussing our plans because they’re a little bit more complex than the other school districts,” superintendent Janet Dickenson said.

Dickenson says they have enough PPE. They specifically need face shields.

“The grammar of American Sign Language is all on the face, so it’s very important that students and staff see each other’s faces. As well as our students that depend on lipreading,” she said.

She says students are excited to get back to school and will be moving into the dorms this weekend.

“For our students, it is crucial that they have the opportunity to be here on campus part of the reason is our students really miss each other because they share a language.”

To read the Arkansas School for the Deaf learning plan in its entirety, visit https://www.arschoolforthedeaf.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=730643&type=d&pREC_ID=1148764.