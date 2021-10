LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Students at the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired celebrated Red Ribbon Week in a colorful manner.

The school celebrated with a color run/walk event with students guided by others through a course, and at certain points, doused with colored powder .

The theme for the day was ‘Run Away From Drugs’, and as you can see they found a bright, colorful, and creative way to drive home the important message.