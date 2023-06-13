LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week, the Arkansas Run for the Fallen organization is holding its annual kids camp for gold star children, the kids of fallen servicemen and women.

They’re able to participate in a variety of activities, all while connecting with those who have experienced that same loss of a loved one.

Hosted at the 4-H Foundation Center, the kids can participate in a variety of activities, including archery, rock climbing, paddle boarding and canoeing. However, it’s not just the activities that bond them. Jasmine Rymer, a camp counselor intern, was formerly a camper.

“We all have a common factor. We lost a parent, a loved one,” Rymer said.

That common factor being they are all gold star children. Rymer said she discovered the camp when she was contacted by the Arkansas Run for the Fallen organization after it dedicated a mile of its annual run to her Dad.

“It was amazing. I was sitting there sobbing, and I’m not you know a super emotional person. Knowing that my Dad was remembered all of these years later,” Rymer said.

Rymer said she is using her experience to connect with others.

“Being able to be a leader now, I can just keep staying with them and loving on them and it’s amazing,” Rymer said.

For other kids, the run and the camp also hold a special place in their heart. For Paxton Swindle, he said he enjoys going to the events every year with his family.

“At the mile point where my dad’s at, me, my brother and my mom usually go and plant down the flag,” Swindle said.

The camp is free for all gold star children and is sponsored by the VFW Riders and the Run for the Fallen with the goal of supporting these special families.

“I have found some new friends, and I got to do some really fun activities,” Swindle said.

All of the campers and counselors there agreed that this camp was a special week out of the year.

“This camp’s a family,” Rymer said.