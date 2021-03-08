Arkansas Right to Life sets 43rd Annual March for Life for March 14

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Officials with Arkansas Right to Life say the 43rd Annual March for Life will be held Sunday, March 14 at 2 p.m. in Little Rock.

The march was originally planned for Sunday, January 17, but was rescheduled due to political unrest and the high number of local COVID-19 cases.

The march will mark the 48th anniversary of the January 22, 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in the United States.

Officials say the observance attracts thousands of Arkansans from across the state to participate in a peaceful, prayerful and powerful remembrance of the millions of unborn children who have lost their lives to legal abortion.

“As we mark the rank as the No. 1 pro-life state in the country we recognize that our work is not over as long as unborn babies are still killed from legal abortion in our state,” said Rose Mimms, executive director of Arkansas Right to Life, adding, “We still face tremendous opposition as we work to protect the lives of the unborn.”

Marchers will be staged along West Capitol, between Battery and Wolfe Streets behind the Arkansas State Capitol.

Andy Mayberry, president of Arkansas Right to Life, encourages all participants to remember recommendations for masks and social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Mayberry said all Arkansas Department of Health COVID protocols will be followed during the march.

According to State Capitol Police Chief Alice Fulk, there might be barricades near the event but nothing that would substantially impact traffic.

For more information on the march, visit artl.org.