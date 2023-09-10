LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A group gathered for a service Saturday morning to mark the National Day of Remembrance for aborted children in Little Rock.

The event took place at the Memorial Garden for the Unborn on South University Avenue. A bishop from the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock took part in the event.

The event was also attended by the executive director of the Caring Hearts Pregnancy Center and the pastor of the Jubilee Church in Maumelle.

Arkansas Right to Life sponsored the service, to learn more, visit them online at ARTL.org.